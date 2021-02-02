Valentine's Day Special, Roses That Live Up to a Year!!!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Nothing beats getting flowers on Valentine's Day, and nothing beats flowers that can last longer than a day after Valentine's Day.

The only flaw with nature's beauty is that they don't last forever and you'll soon have to throw them away. That's not the case with the Rose Box 4-Rose Jewelry Box.

These roses -- which come in a stunning clear jewelry box -- do last forever. Alright, they technically only last a year...but compared to other flowers, that's basically forever. It's because the roses are specially sourced from Ecuador and are carefully preserved allowing them to stay fresh for 365 days without maintenance.

This purchase comes with four roses in a festive neon pink color perfect for the romantic holiday. They'll certainly catch your special someone's attention and let's face it ... who wouldn't want to Instagram this lovely gift???

This must-have set is on sale for just $76.49 with the promo code VDAY2021. Get it for the LOYL, or your ma. Either or!!!