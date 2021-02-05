Become Your Best Self in 2021 with This Lifetime Subscription Bundle

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

What if we told you there was a way for you to boost your mind, soul, and body with just one purchase? And what if we told you that purchase is right here for that taking???

Enter The Superhuman Lifetime Subscription Bundle ... a multi-course learning pack that's on sale at its lowest price ever, for a limited time -- and which will probably change your life.

It's a five-app bundle that offers lifetime access to well-reviewed platforms ready to help you become the best version of yourself. Each purchase comes with lifelong subscriptions to uTalk, MindFi, Fitterclub, 7 Speed Reading, and Integrity Training.

uTalk is a language learning app with 30 million users worldwide while MindFi is a meditating platform that can help you destress, reduce distractions, and even improve your relationships.

Fitterclub is, you guessed it, the body portion of the bundle guaranteed to get you back in shape. 7 Speed Reading is there to increase your reading efficiency and finally, Integrity Training is an on-demand library of over 600 courses made for corporate, government, and education employees.

That may be a lot to take in, but there's no better way to get a crash course on investing in yourself. That said, the Superhuman Lifetime Subscription Bundle is yours for only $79.