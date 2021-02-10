Light Up Your Movie Life with This Sweet LED Projector

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Theaters might by and large be out of the question during a pandemic, but that doesn't mean you have to give up the big screen ... not by a long shot.

Instead of going all out on a giant flat-screen TV that will take up tons of space, consider an alternative ... like adding an affordable projector like the VANKYO Performance V600 Native 1080P LED Projector to your home.

When it comes to picture quality, the device is pretty much unbeatable. The projector features excellent performance that provides a display of up to 300 inches in size, so it'll truly feel like a movie theater experience every time you turn it on.

Additionally, it's highly durable and has long-lasting lamps meant to last a full 10 years even with consistent, daily use. You can also count on it for business presentations as it has ideal contrast and versatile digital connectivity featuring two HDMI ports including one that allows users to project full HD presentations from laptops, smartphones, or other streaming devices.

The best part is the price tag ... just $169.99, through us, whereas it normally retails for closer to $250. Yes, we know ... that's a steal.