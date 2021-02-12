Learn How to Design Your Own Logos, We'll Teach You How!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Creating a logo is a major step in starting a business, and it's one we can show you how to conquer with ease.

It may seem like a daunting task, especially if you're not tech-savvy, but it's not as hard as it looks. In fact, it'll be even easier if you sign up for The Complete Logo Design Masterclass in Photoshop Course.

This online class will provide you with the fundamentals of text logos and how to incorporate powerful icons into your design. You'll also be taught how to build a versatile stamp or emblem logo, which are stock-standards in Logo development.

In total, you'll receive two hours' worth of training broken down into 34 lectures. The classes are also taught by the Entrepreneur Academy, a Social Media Management company helping people and businesses -- and Benjamin Wilson, a passionate expert who loves coming up with innovative marketing strategies.

One more thing ... the class will be taught in Photoshop, and you'll be responsible for getting your own subscription. Nevertheless, The Complete Logo Design Masterclass in Photoshop Course couldn't be more affordable at only $19.99.