Fire Up Your Grill on the Go, Cook a Pizza While You're At It

Is there anything better than pizza? There is ... homemade pizza ... that you can cook up anywhere, anytime.

The Firepod: Portable Multi-Functional Pizza Oven can deliver the perfect pizza to you whenever you want. Since this will likely be all the time, that means you can't go wrong with this affordable investment.

This device is an oven that lets you stone-bake any pizza concoction you can come up with. It features twin stones that have an air gap between them to stop direct heat from flowing through and cooking the base of the popular Italian dish too fast. In short, you'll have an impeccably cooked pie every time.

On top of that, the pizza oven is versatile and also acts as a BBQ grill and hot-rock cooker all in one. No matter what you're cooking, the Firepod is able to handle it with the device's extremely efficient, heavy-duty steel burner that provides instant heat.

In honor of the upcoming President's Day holiday, customers can take advantage of a major discount on the oven ... cop it for just $297.49 (regularly $400) with the code PREZ2021.

Happy eating, y'all!!!