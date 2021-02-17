Take a Seat Wherever You Need To, Get a Foldable Chair Today!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Question ... is there anything more annoying than not having a place to sit??? Answer ... no, there isn't.

Whether you're at the park, camping, or wherever else you need a seat -- the Loungie Foldable Quickchair has you covered on all bases.

This lightweight foldable chair is extremely portable and can easily be taken with you on any outing. It's instantly ready to be used and can be set up without having to use any tools. Once you're done, the chair folds up in seconds and you can use the adjustable strap that it comes with to carry it home.

BTW, it's super durable too. The chair is made with a steel tube that will let you use the chair for a long time without damaging it. Gone are the days of stressing out about not having anywhere to literally sit back and relax. It's perfect for any indoor and outdoor gathering, so grab it now for when things inevitably go back to normal.

Right now, the Loungie Foldable Quickchair is on sale for just $49.95 -- which is a great deal compared to its regular price of $145. Grab one for yourself before they sell out!