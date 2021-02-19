Keep Your Four-Legged Furry Friend Warm This Winter with a Vest!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You'd think a dog's fur is enough to keep them warm through a cold winter, but oftentimes it isn't ... which is why we got a little TLC gift for your four-legged pal.

In the same way that you put on a winter coat, you should be strapping one onto your dog, too. Luckily, there's a flash sale happening right now for the 5V Rechargeable Waterproof Heated Dog Vest.

The vest features three different levels of heat, so your pup can feel comfortable at the proper temperature. You can also count on the outerwear to last as it's made out of superior fabrics including three-layer outer polyester protection and an inner layer of polar fleece and insulation.

At the same time, it has a dual-port USB power bank that pet owners can use to charge their phones making the vest extra convenient. When it comes to battery life, it lasts up to six hours, which is plenty of time for your dog to run around and get some exercise. Watch how it works in the video here:

The 5V Rechargeable Waterproof Heated Dog Vest comes in small, medium, and large proving it's ideal for canines of all sizes. While it normally runs nearly $120, we have it on sale for you here for a mere $31.95. Whoof ... you're welcome.