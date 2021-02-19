A Skoove Subscription Will Have You Shredding Piano Keys in No Time

We'll Teach You How to be Mozart!!!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You don't have to be Alicia Keys to be a badass on the piano, but you do have to learn it somehow ... which is where we come in.

Take yourself on a musical adventure with a million other aspiring musicians by getting a lifetime subscription to Skoove Premium Piano Lessons.

The interactive piano learning app makes it easy and enjoyable to learn the classic instrument at any level. It offers over 400 lessons alongside thousands of instructional videos at the beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels.

Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.

You'll quickly pick up on chords, common techniques, and so much more. On top of that, the app has built-in artificial intelligence, so it'll recognize your weaknesses and provide you with individual feedback with the goal of helping you become a better player.

Don't worry, the app won't make you play songs you've never heard of either. From John Legend to Adele, it features chart-topping hits along with the greats of course, like Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, and more.

For a limited time, the lifetime subscription to Skoove Premium Piano Lessons is available for 50% off dropping the regular price of $299 down to just $149.99.