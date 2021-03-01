Get Rolling On Your Life (& Ideas) with This Micro Camera!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Capturing quality video footage is no easy feat -- or at least it wasn't, until now.

If you want to take advanced shots and have high-quality HD recordings like Hollywood pros, your phone/tripod set-up won't cut it. At the same time, you don't have to shell out for an expensive camera -- 'cause we have the Veho Muvi Micro HD10X Camcorder for ya.

This lightweight device is around two inches in length and a little under an inch in height and width ... making it one of the most compact cameras on the market. This means it's easily portable and versatile, and you'll be able to mount it anywhere due to its special size.

Each purchase comes with an array of bonus accessories -- including an 8GB microSD card, max capacity 32GB, and a Spring Clip. The clip allows you to attach the cam to clothing and keep it fixed for hands-free footage. All videos will also be high-quality HD footage ... along with a reliable battery life of up to 80 minutes on a single charge. Sweet, no?

Like we said, the Veho Muvi Micro HD10X Camcorder is the quality, budget-friendly way to get into filmmaking. And, it's all yours for only $89.95 with the promo code VEHO90.