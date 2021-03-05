Two is Better Than One, Especially For Computer Monitors

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're working from home, you probably lost the two computer screens you were so used to back at the office. Welp, no need to adapt ... 'cause you can get it back.

For those looking for more ways to be productive, the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor is the ultimate affordable solution. Instead of having just one screen ... why not work with dos???

Mobile Pixels sells a portable dual monitor that can easily attach to the back of your laptop no matter where you are. It's also great for presentations -- as it offers a 180-degree mode and it delivers sharp, clear graphics on the screen.

This sweet device is said to have boosted users' productivity by 50% as it allows for seamless multitasking. Gone are the days of endless tabs and having to switch back and forth between screens ... this extra monitor lets you see and interact with everything you need, all at the same time.

Regularly, the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor costs $249 -- but we got it on sale for just $180 with the promo code, SAVEDUEXPRO. Yes, you're welcome.