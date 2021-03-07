Carey Mulligan -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Here is a 23-year-old version of the actress looking darling with her pixie cut at a party in New York City back in 2008 (left). This was the same year that she made her Broadway debut.

And 13 years later ... Mulligan was seen sharing her beautiful on-screen presence with audiences at home during a talk show interview earlier this year (right). The now 35-year-old has since worked on a number of projects, and is currently nominated for best actress at the Critics' Choice award for her role in the film "Promising Young Woman".