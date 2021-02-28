Cynthia Nixon -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Here is a 31-year-old version of the 'Sex and the City' star rockin' this updo at a screening of the show in New York City back in 1998 (left). During the show's six seasons Nixon won three Emmy awards for her role as Miranda Hobbes.

And 23 years later ... The now 54-year-old is a current nominee at the 78th Golden Globe Awards, for a role in one of her lasted projects, Netflixs' 'Ratched'. This is the sixth nomination Nixon has received during her career. The talented star was seen showing off her glowing good looks, from the comfort of her home, during a talk show appearance recently (right).