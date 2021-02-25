Pet Shop Boys 'Memba Them?!

2/25/2021 12:01 AM PT
English artists Chris Lowe (left) and Neil Tennant (right) blasted onto the music scene in the early '80s with their catchy chorus', avant-garde fashion sense and synth-based dance singles like the chart-topping classic "West End Girls" on their debut album "Please" ... which included other stand-out songs like "Suburbia," "Love Comes Quickly" and "Opportunities."

Pet Shop Boys piggybacked on the success of their freshman album to continue to create one-of-a-kind songs like "It's A Sin" and "Rent" on their 1987 album "Actually" and their long-form songs like "Domino Dancing" and "Always On My Mind" and their 1988 album "Introspective."

PSB continues to make music and released their album "Hotspot" in 2020.

Guess what the dynamic duo look like now in their 60s!

