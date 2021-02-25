Pet Shop Boys 'Memba Them?!

English artists Chris Lowe (left) and Neil Tennant (right) blasted onto the music scene in the early '80s with their catchy chorus', avant-garde fashion sense and synth-based dance singles like the chart-topping classic "West End Girls" on their debut album "Please" ... which included other stand-out songs like "Suburbia," "Love Comes Quickly" and "Opportunities."

Pet Shop Boys piggybacked on the success of their freshman album to continue to create one-of-a-kind songs like "It's A Sin" and "Rent" on their 1987 album "Actually" and their long-form songs like "Domino Dancing" and "Always On My Mind" and their 1988 album "Introspective."