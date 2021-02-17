Derek Venturi on 'Life With Derek' 'Memba Him?!

2/17/2021 12:01 AM PT
Ontario actor Michael Seater was still a teenager when he landed the title role of the easy-going older brother, Derek Venturi -- who would rather be playing in his band than studying for school -- in the classic Disney Channel show "Life With Derek."

He was joined on the family television program by Ashley Leggat as the book-smart older sister, Casey McDonald, Daniel Magder as Derek's sibling sidekick, Edwin Venturi ... and Ariel Waller as the adorable kid sister, Marti Venturi.

Michael went on to be on a bunch more TV programs like "Bomb Girls," "Murdoch Mysteries" and "The Wedding Planners."

Guess what Seater looks like now at 34 years old!

