Katrina Johnson on 'All That' 'Memba Her?!
Katrina Johnson on 'All That' 'Memba Her?!
2/23/2021 12:01 AM PT
San Diego native Katrina Johnson was only 12 years old when she shot to stardom after she was cast as one of the super funny OG cast members -- which included epic impressions of Ross Perot and Roseanne Barr -- on the first few seasons of the children's sketch comedy show "All That" filmed at Nickelodeon Studios in Orlando, Florida.
Katrina shared the sketch stage with an impressive list of young actors including Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, Angelique Bates and Lori Beth Denberg ... and of course Alisa Reyes.