The Weeknd -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

The Weeknd's super-natural looks are just as amazing as his voice!

Here is a 22-year-old version of the singer showing off his stylish good looks at an award show in New York City back in 2013 (left). This was the same year he released his first studio album titled "Kiss Land".

And, 8 years later ... the Super Bowl LV halftime performer shared a stunning selfie showing off his perfectly chiseled jawline and sculpted cheekbones on Instagram just last month after keeping his face covered with bandages during his recent performance for a storyline around his new album "After Hours" (right).

We're sure there will be plenty more to be seen on stage later today during his solo halftime show because his good looks are blinding ... light.

The question is ...