NFL's Super WAGs For Super Wild Card Weekend -- Touchdown!

It's the most wonderful time of the year!! No, not the holidays -- It's NFL Wild Card Weekend ... and to celebrate, here are the wives and girlfriends of the postseason!!

Of course, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson are back in the playoffs yet again ... which means their lovely wives Gisele and Ciara will be cheering their men on this weekend.

But, for the first time EVER, we can include Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, in our postseason gallery ... thanks to the Cleveland Browns finally making it back to the playoffs for the first time in forever!!

There are more newcomers this season -- from Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.'s wife, Kianna ... as well as Washington Football Team QB Kyle Allen's girlfriend Summer Juraszek.

We can't forget about Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff's stunning GF Christen Harper ... who has been cheering for her man all season in her favorite gameday bikinis.

So, sit back and enjoy the festivities this weekend.