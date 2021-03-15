Become the Next Dr. Dre with a Crash Course in Ableton

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Dr. Dre didn't just become a master hitmaker overnight -- the guy had to learn how to make beats from scratch ... and now, you can too if you think you're up for it.

You can make that dream of music engineering a reality by enrolling in The Complete Ableton Live 11 Music Production Essentials Bundle -- which will teach you all the ins and outs of making a sweet song through a program that so many in the industry use today.

This online course features 110 lessons totaling 11 hours of instruction on essential knowledge from songwriting to music theory ... and everything else in between. The biggest takeaway is learning to navigate the digital audio software Ableton, which is known for recording, mixing sounds, mastering tracks ... pretty much the works to cut a track.

Each class will also leave you in good hands -- as you'll be taught by renowned musician Tomas George throughout the course. All in all, you'll get an in-depth understanding of what it really takes to see a song through from start to finish. Soon enough, you'll be developing melodies of your own and putting them out like a pro ... just like Dre!!!

The Complete Ableton Live 11 Music Production Essentials Bundle is a great and affordable place to start learning music -- and the best part is the price ... just $35.99.