Travis Scott's Cacti Spiked Seltzer Sales Crack Top 5 in First Week

Travis Scott's golden touch continues ... with his Cacti spiked seltzers flying off shelves and raising the bar for beverage debuts in the category.

Travis stormed grocery stores, lit up billboards and blasted social media posts out to promote the launch of Cacti, which went nationwide March 15. A spokesperson tells us Cacti set a record for highest rate of sale in a debut for any variety pack in Anheuser-Busch Seltzer history.

Not only that, the rep tells us Cacti broke into the top 5 seltzer category, with sales volume allegedly overtaking marketshare of seltzers from VIZZY, Coors and more.

Thanking everyone for their support, Travis tells us, “The reaction to the product has the team and I motivated to go even harder as we plan out what’s next for the brand. We are just getting started."

As for Cacti, it comes in three flavors -- strawberry, pineapple and lime -- and as we saw earlier this month, Travis' fans went wild when he showed up to promote the drink at a grocery store in West Hollywood.

He even brought a personal case to dinner at NOBU in Malibu, certainly not a move that would be allowed by just any average joe.