Learn How to Make Your Own Video Games at Home!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If gaming has taken over you and your kids' lives during quarantine, join the club -- but also ... why not run the club too?!?

For those who have beaten all the levels and are tired of playing the same ol' video game -- here's a way to challenge yourself ... and your young ones too. It's called the Make Games Without Coding in Construct 3 for Beginners course ... and it's as straightforward as that.

Not to worry ... it ain't as hard as it sounds. In fact, the course makes it super easy by taking out all the coding work behind game development ... and giving you a shortcut. On the contrary, this revolutionary platform from Mammoth Interactive is quite user-friendly!

It includes six levels that take you through each aspect of creating your own game. From learning about game features, pixel art ... and all the other details in between, it's an exciting passion project that you and your family won't be able to get enough of.

Now here's the kicker ... what you might consider a pricey skill to learn can actually be yours for a low $24.99. Done and done.