Guess Who This Tie-Dye Tot Turned Into!!!

Before this tot-in tie-dye was the hilarious addition to any film, he was just another funny fella growing up in Los Angeles, California.

This little lad made his debut as a leading man in a classic buddy comedy set in high school ... not only did he star alongside one of the writers, but his character is based on him, too. After being a well-known actor for over 10 years, he has starred in successful remakes, been nominated for Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor, and even written and directed his own project.