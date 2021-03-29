Hawkins in 'Predator' 'Memba Him?!
3/29/2021 12:01 AM PT
Pittsburgh born producer Shane Black is a big name in the movie industry as a writer and director with a long list of action movie credits ... but Black's on-screen role that he's best known for as the young glasses-wearing cadet Hawkins -- who is quickly killed by the unknown alien creature -- in the classic 1987 action film "Predator."
Shane was joined on the gun-toting jungle film by epic actors including Carl Weathers as the indestructible, Dillon, Jesse Ventura as the man with a minigun, Blain ... and of course Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Vietnam vet, Dutch.