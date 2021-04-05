Traveling is Around the Corner, Learn a Language Before You Go!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The pandemic seems to finally be turning a corner -- and one of the first things people are itching to do again is travel ... not to mention be able to speak something other than English.

That's where the Babbel Language Learning app comes into play and can help you with all your dialect needs as taking to the skies becomes normal again ... and, lucky for you, we have a lifetime subscription to Babbel here up for grabs ... for a limited time, of course.

Through this e-learning platform -- developed by 100 expert linguists -- you'll have the chance to pick up to 14 languages ... including Spanish, French, Italian, German and way more.

Babbel has helped millions of people quickly understand and speak a foreign language, which is perfect for someone who wants to go abroad. In just one month ... Babbel guarantees that you'll be able to communicate about daily topics such as directions, transportation, common phrases, and the list goes on. The lessons are quick and easy, just 10 to 15-minute sessions, allowing you to conveniently pencil them into your schedule.

Here's the easiest part of all this -- something like this would usually run hundreds of dollars for individualized lessons ... but you can take us up on this sweet deal for a mere $199.