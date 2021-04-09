Turn Any Monitor Into a Full-Blown Apple Mac Computer Using This

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You don't have to have a full-blown Mac in order to get full-blown capabilities -- we know, that's like a riddle ... but walk with us for a bit, this one's worth your while.

Like we said ... you don't actually need a Mac to get your computer to act/function like one -- there's an adapter, of sorts, that'll let you convert your laptop into a state-of-the-art Apple product. You just gotta cop an Apple Mac Mini "Core i5" 2.5GHz 4GB RAM 500GB HD.

This handy, compact device delivers a fast Apple performance ... but at a budget-friendly price tag. For those who already have a monitor, keyboard, and a mouse -- you can simply connect it to the Apple Mac Mini Core i5 ... and voila, you're all set!

As soon as you hook it up, you'll have a smoother connection ... resulting in speedier browsing and a more seamless way to binge-watch your go-to shows. And, BTW, just 'cause it's refurbished doesn't mean it's of lesser quality -- this product has received an A rating, which proves it'll arrive in near-mint condition with minimal to zero scuffing.

If you're ready to join Team Apple officially, you can get your hands on a refurbished Apple Mac Mini "Core i5" 2.5GHz 4GB RAM 500GB HD today, through us, for just $329.99.