What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don’t let these two almost identical images of Howie Mandel have you starting to feel confused … search around these two photos and try to find what sneaky switches have been made to trick ya!

The "America’s Got Talent" judge was recently seen out and about showing off one of his famous fits … and we have made a few changes to the original pic! Take a really good look around both the photos here and see if you have what it takes to find the differences between these two super similar snaps!