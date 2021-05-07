The Netflix of At-Home Fitness Routines is Here, Subscribe Now!!!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Accomplishing your wellness goals can be as easy as hopping onto Netflix and choosing from a massive menu ... at least if you have this in your back pocket, that is.

You can leave pricey gym memberships behind in 2020 ... because we got a great alternative for at-home workouts. It's called the Openfit Live Fitness -- and, right now, it's on a great sale if you sign up for a multi-year membership.

As a subscriber to this service ... you'll have access to yoga, cardio, strength training and specialized workout classes from the comfort of your living room. Indeed, it's like Netflix -- available to stream 24/7. And yes, it's a one-stop-shop for staying active and healthy.

Beyond just the workouts, the app also makes sure you're eating healthy. Subscribers are able to learn from certified nutritionists ... and figure out how to make healthy meals via cooking shows and recipes.

There's so much you can get out of a three-year subscription to Openfit Live Fitness -- and the best part is the price ... just $79.99 if you take advantage now.