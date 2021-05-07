Get $155 Worth of Sweet, Sweet Wine Delivered for Just $100!!!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You can never go wrong with wine as a gift -- which is why we're offering ya the Mecca of wine deliveries just in time for Mother's Day ... and at a great bargain too.

If your mom enjoys kicking back with a glass or two of wine, amaze her with something extra delicious ... namely, through the Winc Wine Delivery service -- which gives you a $155 credit for 12 bottles of vino, delivered right to her front door.

Winc curates over a hundred types of wines and makes the experience of exploring wine easy ... so you and your ma can spend more time enjoying the wine in your glass!

Take Winc's Palate Profile Quiz with your mom's taste in mind -- and you'll get personalized bottle recs. Once redeemed, the wine bottles will ship directly to mom's house ... hopefully in time for her to enjoy her Mother's Day. Best way to do that is ... snap this up now.

This deal would regularly cost $93.99, but it's an extra 20% off thanks to our Mother's Day sale when you use WELOVEMOM at checkout ... making the final price drop to $75.19.