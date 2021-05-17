Get Your Morning Started Right with This Coffee Maker & Grinder Set

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Nothing beats a warm cup of joe in the morning -- especially when you can make it for yourself without having to spend a few bucks ... which you can now do with a 1, 2 punch.

To ensure you have the freshest, fastest java at your fingertips ... consider trying out the Single-Serve Coffee Maker for K-Cups and Ground Coffee with Grinder Bundle.

The device offers two ways for you to get your coffee -- either using a standard K-Cup or brewing a pot with good, old-fashioned coffee grounds. In any case, your Joe will be ready in mere minutes.

This bundle also gives you a way to grind away -- offering a state-of-the-art coffee grinder that quickly rotates 360 degrees and breaks up the beans sharply and evenly.

In fact, you'll be able to enjoy hot coffee at 170°F in as little as three minutes -- see, told you it was fast!! Moreover, the water tank is self-cleaning -- you just gotta add vinegar to the water for a proper clean.

Here's the best part ... the price. We're offering this puppy for a great deal ... just $54.95.