Matt LeBlanc is Ireland's Favorite Uncle in 'Friends' Reunion Show

Matt LeBlanc Ireland's Favorite Uncle ... Irish Social Media Goes Insane!!!

5/31/2021 7:06 AM PT
HBO

The "Friends: the Reunion" show was really awesome, but one of the stars is shining brighter than the others in a land far far away.

Matt LeBlanc has become the obsession of Ireland. Social media is all about Joey ... with fans ogling his look on the reunion, saying he looked like their favorite Irish uncle!!!

Irish fans have gone nuts over what they call Matt's jovial attitude, his look and his choice of clothing. They say Matt reminds them of their "da" ... that's how the Irish refer to an uncle.

They even changed Matt's famous line -- How you doin'?" -- to "How you getting on?" Sorry, that doesn't really work.

BTW ... Matt's not even Irish. He's Italian and French.

In case you haven't seen the reunion show, Matt has a great line when David Schwimmer insists he didn't hook up with Jennifer Aniston.

