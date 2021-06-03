Store All Your Wedding Photos in One Place at One Time, Live

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you don't wanna have to harass your wedding guests after your big day to collect all the photos they may have taken -- and you may wanna use -- well, there's an app for that.

It's called SamSaidYes ... and it's highly rated as one the best free photo-sharing platforms. The app allows you and your wedding guests to share all the photos from your special day (and even before that) in one place ... and all at one time.

With this app, there's a few fun things you can do -- you can create a live slideshow and stream guests' photos directly to the wall ... and you can also upload an unlimited amount of photos and 60-second videos for everyone to enjoy. It's literally a one-stop-shop photo hub for YOUR wedding!

And, get this ... you don't have to worry about privacy because you get to control who can share images with your event ID or QR code. Plus, the app is free for your guests -- so they can take pics, vids, and share it all without registering.

The SamSaidYes Premium Wedding Photo Sharing App is on sale for only a short time at the low price of $24.99. All things considered, that's a steal.