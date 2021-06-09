A Golf Simulator is Exactly What You Need to Get Under Par

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The summer months are among us -- and if it's been a while since you've hit the golf course ... you might wanna brush up on your swinging form, and we have the remedy here.

The PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick is a cool, at-home video game that helps you improve and analyze your swing ... without going to the golf course.

Players can use the swing trainer included with this edition and start playing without nets or balls. Plus, it relays your stats data back to you in real-time ... so you can get a closer look. It's also super easy to set up and incredibly user-friendly. And, did we mention ... fun???

Even if you're not a great golfer -- this simulator is also fun to whip out at parties, or even if you're just on your own. PhiGolf also has a multiplayer mode, too, so you can play along with your friends and pass the long days at home in an exciting way.

The PhiGolf Simulator usually costs an arm and a leg at around $249, but for a limited time, it's an extra 20% off with our Father's Day sale when you use coupon code WELOVEDAD at checkout ... leaving it at just $143.99 out the door.