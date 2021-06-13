Alexis Bledel -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Here is a 20-year-old version of the "Gilmore Girls" star showing off her beautiful blue eyes at a party in Los Angeles back in 2002 (left). This was the same year she starred in her first feature film, "Tuck Everlasting".

And, 19 years later ... the now 39-year-old has gone on to star in several other films such as "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and "Post Grad". Currently, she's playing the role of Ofglen on Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale." She was recently seen impressing audiences with her good looks while on a late-night show (right).