Environmentally-Friendly Women's Underwear Has Finally Arrived

6/17/2021 9:49 AM PT

If you ever thought to yourself -- gee, I sure wish my undies were biodegradable AND great for a workout -- well, we literally have the perfect mix for that here ... at long last!

From Australian leak-free fashion brand Modibodi, the new Recycled Seamfree Bikini and Modibodi X Briefs are now available to keep you comfortable day and night ... while offering protection from periods, discharge, and bladder leakage.

The best-selling Seamfree Bikini now comes in three new color options -- Macadamia, Cinnamon, AND Nutmeg. Whether you choose the Moderate-Heavy or Maxi-24hrs version ... you'll be treated to a high-cut leg and Modibodi’s signature cozy fit.

Made from 73% recycled nylon material, the all-new Modibodi X Briefs designed to keep the underwear from winding up in a landfill when they’re ready to be retired. It also helps to stop the production of virgin nylon altogether, so extra energy/water can be put to better use.

Right now, through us, the Recycled Seamfree Bikini and Modibodi X Briefs start at $25 from the Modibodi site. Take care of you, and stop letting leakage get in the way!

