Make Your Face Look Younger with This De-Aging Device!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you've been looking for the one sure-fire cure to cracks and lines in your face ... we finally have the long-sought answer right here.

The LUCE180° Facial Brush & Anti-Aging Device is a gentle and non-invasive way of improving the look of your skin -- after all ... the epidermis is the largest organ of the body, so you gotta take care of it!

This cleansing device is made from silicone and it delivers thousands of gentle micro-vibrations that restore the skin and improve blood circulation. With regular use, your face will look all kinds of smooth and supple ... and yes, you'll indeed glow beautifully.

You can use it with your favorite cleanser or face cream and it will help deliver nutrients deeper into your skin's layers for better absorption. Also, the LUCE180° has a waterproof rating of IPX6 so you can use it in the shower -- plus, it has 14 low-frequency vibrations. And get this ... when fully charged with the included USB cable, this exfoliating device will last you for up to two hours (which is approximately 300 uses).

If you want to take care of your skin and treat it the way it deserves to be treated, you need to get this facial brush. It's on sale for $55.99 -- that's a price even Amazon can't beat!