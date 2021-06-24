The Best Summer Clothes for Guys Are Here, Just in Time Too

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

As summer heats up, you're gonna wanna be looking your best for any and all activities -- and yes, we're talking to all you guys out there ... who seriously need to take us up on this.

JACHS NY -- a trendsetting boutique in men’s fashion -- is here to pair any shorts with one of its shirts, all to your specific taste and liking ... and at a steep 72% discount, no less.

Tops include T-shirts, henleys and polos -- so you can stock up on all the staples for only $39 total. All you have to do ... enter the promo code 2STR at checkout and watch the numbers drop to an exciting low price. Honestly, it's that simple.

BTW, the shorts come in a variety of styles and colors -- from tan stretch chinos to patterned pull-on dock shorts ... while the shirts are classy and classic. If you’re not comfortable going with a bold look, these chic essentials play it safe without playing it too safe … AKA, not boring!

Because JACHS manufactures its own summer clothes, the company is all about quality and affordability. And, unlike most of the big chain retailers you’ve heard of that specialize in fast-fashion, JACHS NY’s outfits are made with uniquely keen precision.

On top of the bundle deal, JACHS NY is offering 60% off ALL summer arrivals, exclusively for TMZ readers, using the code TMZ60.