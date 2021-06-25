Take a Sip of Water and a Bite of a Snack, All with One Device

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Two-in-one items make life so much more convenient -- especially when it comes to your food and beverage life ... which is why this little puppy is truly a life-saver.

Take a closer look at this FLPSDE Dual Chamber Water Bottle -- in matte black, no less. It features a 20 oz outer chamber that is ideal for water, tea, coffee or whatever ... plus a 7oz inner chamber is great for snacks or other knick-knacks.

Each side of the bottle has low-profile caps that give you a good, stable base. The top cap even has a carrying handle and a rubber grip so you can take this bad boy with you on a hike -- and attach it to your backpack with a carabiner for convenience.

Speaking of hikes ... take your dog with you! You can store some motivating treats or kibble in the 7oz chamber so you both can reap the benefits of this sweet water bottle! It's a win-win.

So, if you like innovative items or want to drink your beverage at the temperature it was meant to be enjoyed ... snap up this insulated water bottle today for just $35!