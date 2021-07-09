Invest in Your Ultimate Wellness with Simply Earth Essential Oils

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Essential oils should be just that: the bare essentials ... and that applies to the place you get them as well, which doesn't need to be more than what we're offering right here.

Simply Earth skips the artificial scents and fillers, instead supplying pure and affordable products ... guaranteed not to sneak in anything other than what’s listed on the label. The company sells oils individually -- as well as blends, diffusers, ingredients and recipes!

If you don’t know where to start ... Simply Earth makes it easy for newcomers to join in on the fun with the $39 Essential Oil Recipe Box. Included in the package -- 4 essential oils, 6 recipes hand-crafted by aromatherapists, and a few extras. That’s a $150 value ... compared to some of the more price gouge-ier brands you might find out there.

Best of all, Simply Earth says 13% of its profits are sent to organizations committed to putting a stop to human trafficking. Its partners include Nightlight, Dton Naam, Call to Freedom, and more -- so you can feel good about your purchase knowing that a portion of it is being used for a helpful cause.

For a limited time, Simply Earth is offering its Big Bonus Box completely free of charge with any order of essential oils, along with 15% off your first box using the promo code TMZ15.