Pitbull’s Echelon Collab Sweetens the Exercise Bike Deal

Pitbull is on a roll ... and he's keeping that going with a sweet new fitness deal that you can get in on, if you take us up on this sweet offer.

After becoming a NASCAR team co-owner earlier in the year, Mr. Worldwide is dipping his toe in the fitness industry with a multi-year deal that might have you on the prowl for an Echelon exercise bike.

In addition to his own channel on the Echelon platform, Pitbull is creating a song to promote the brand on his next album, and even lending a hand in the design of a new co-branded bike. Because music and fitness are so intertwined, it’s a natural fit.

If you have an Echelon bike already, poke around the Echelon Fit app for exclusive Pitbull-themed workouts that’ll get you energized and prepared to take on anything! As long as you’ve got a Connect Bike and an Echelon United Membership, you’re set to start treating your ears to bops from one of the top players in modern hip-hop.

Starting at just $799.99, Echelon’s Connect bikes are affordable and some are compact enough to fit inside smaller houses or apartments with ease. And, when you sign up for two years, you’ll get Echelon United service for $30 per month.

Other than Pitbull’s own, Echelon offers hundreds of classes, both live and on-demand, with thousands of songs from your favorite artists playing in the background.