TMZ Tour Bus Driver Fired After Using N-Word

TMZ Tour Bus Driver Fired for Using N-Word
7/17/2021 10:30 AM PT
The driver of a TMZ Celebrity Tour bus is out of a job Saturday after hurling the n-word at someone.
The TMZ tour was not in progress at the time, nor were there passengers onboard, when the incident happened Saturday morning. The driver was not an employee of TMZ -- he worked for Exclusive Sedan Service, the company that owns the bus which TMZ leases.
We have been in contact with the owner of the bus company, who tells us the driver was swiftly fired for his intolerable conduct.