Care For Hormonal Skin With Faace’s New Period Face Mask

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Half of the world's population experiences periods and the aftermath it can often leave behind on a woman's face -- and we must ask ... why deal with that if you don't have to???

Fight back with skincare brand Faace's new Period Faace mask -- your new secret weapon in the war against temperamental hormonal skin ... which may or may not flare up around that time of the month.

Launching this month, Faace's specially-designed Period Faace mask targets potential breakouts, dry and stressed skin ... and all the other incidental issues you might encounter while dealing with everyone's favorite monthly visitor.

The mask gets to work with a blend of hyaluronic acid, green tea, lavender, clary sage, zinc and salicin to help keep you from feeling like your skin is on a period-induced roller coaster ride. Faace also offers a selection of other masks -- like its Tired Faace formula with caffeine, vitamin C, and rosehip to wake you up ... and even Sweaty Faace with argan oil, bergamot and antioxidants for a mattifying effect.

Right now, through an exclusive offer from TMZ, you can get 20% off any mask with code FreeFaace at checkout. Faace will donate a pack of sanitary products to someone in need for every mask sold, too.