Try Facetheory’s Best-Selling Skincare Serum Now

The fall and winter months can be rough on the skin -- but they don't have to be ... at least not when you have something like this on your hands.

Vegan skincare company Facetheory has everything you need to prep your skin for the cooler weather ... especially if you're in need of a new, multipurpose serum.

Facetheory's best-selling plant-based serum, Lumizela Azelaic Acid Serum A10, is formulated with 10% azelaic acid, a nature-identical antioxidant that can help relieve a variety of skincare ails. You can use it alone ... or as a booster alongside AHA and BHA products for a more complete routine.

Studies show azelaic acid can minimize the swelling and blood vessels on display in rosacea sufferers as well as offer an antibacterial effect against bacteria -- that means less acne! Plus ... you can add Lumizela into your current skincare routine with a selection of some of Facetheory’s additional skincare products, such as moisturizers, cleansers, and toners.

