Get Long-Lasting Lip Color With This Lip Kit

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Love wearing lipstick, but hate having to reapply all the time? Wonderskin is about to change all that for you with its Wonder Blading Peel & Reveal Lip Color Kit. It's all the great stuff about rocking a great lip color with an extra step to keep it locked in.

The Wonder Blading Peel & Reveal Lip Color Kit is a patented two-step system that creates smooth, ultra-pigmented color that lasts all day without the need for a touch-up.

You start with clean lips and apply the Wonder Blading Lip Masque all over your lips, then spray on the Wonder Blading Lip Activator. After waiting a few seconds, remove the mask to reveal the bright, vibrant color underneath! Buff out any masque bits that remain, and enjoy that striking, stay-in-place lip color!

When you're finished wearing the color, just remove it with an oil-based face cleanser or makeup remover. The product is cruelty-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, alcohol-free, and vegan at that. It's also super simple to apply and won’t transfer!

Ready to watch the lip kit work its magic? Pick up a kit in three fresh tints or seven full-color hues for just $32.