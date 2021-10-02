Stars In Ice Baths -- Happy Octo-Brrrr!

It's finally October and these bathing beauties are getting in the mood to chill!

The beach days are over and the sun is getting covered by the fog rollin' in ... so cool celebs like Joel Kinnaman, Lady Gaga, and Nicole Scherzinger are taking the temperature down low this fall by putting their summer-ready bods on ice.

Zac Efron, Lais Ribeiro, and WWE's Seth Rollins are just a few other famous faces who decided to feel the brrr-n and share it with their followers!

Plunge into this polar gallery and dip into these freezing photos of stars taking ice baths!