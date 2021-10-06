Give The Perfect Gift With Birthdate Candles

Or Light 'Em Up With Some of These!!!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Know someone who's hard to buy for, but need a good birthday present??? You can't go wrong with a candle ... and no, we don't mean the cake ones.

Adhering to the zodiac chart is an interesting and unique way to shout-out someone on their born day -- so, with that in mind ... give 'em one of these elegant Birthdate Candles.

Birthdate Co.'s special candles combine astrology, numerology -- and tarot to create 365 different candles, with one for every birthday. Each one includes a fragrance designed to enliven your spirit.

Every label comes with a detailed character reading, a tarot card, and your ruling number and planet. There's also a custom scent meant to match your inner spirit ... developed by master perfumers.

All scents are crafted from a natural soy and coconut wax blend and poured into a premium, reusable glass with a 100% cotton wick. They're hand-poured in small batches in the USA, and they're about 13.5oz each ... with a burn time of 60-80 hours.

Don't give a gift card. Try one of these thoughtful candles and watch your loved one's face light up ... this is a seriously personal buy.