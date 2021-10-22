Eliminate Food Waste With Misfits Market

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you ever wondered what happens to the produce that people don't buy ... well, wonder no more.

All the ugly, bruised vegetables that get picked over often find their way to Misfits Market -- which then offers them up for a steal with their own delivery service ... at a great price!

Misfits Market is a subscription box and online grocer that works to make high-quality food more accessible. The company works with farmers and other food producers to source organic produce, meats, seafood ... and other foods that are in danger of going to waste. As a result, you get food delivered to you at 40% off regular grocery store prices.

Each week, you get a shopping window to adhere to. During that week, you can choose what you'd like out of an assortment of seasonal produce, meats, seafood, and other pantry staples. There's a different selection each week, so you'll see something new all the time.

The types of items you can expect include apples, cabbage, cauliflower, tomatoes, cherries, and everything in between. You can take heart that most items are organic and non-GMO, and you'll be helping to keep food from going to waste.

If you're interested in signing up, you can do so for a monthly fee, then cancel any time.