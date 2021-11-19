This Home Loan Alternative Gets You Cash Without Monthly Payments

Home Loans This Alternative Gets You Cash ... W/O a Monthly Payment!!!

11/19/2021 11:01 AM PT

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're a homeowner looking to tap your equity in the most efficient way possible ... you gotta take us up on this -- 'cause it may well just change your life.

A Hometap Equity Investment provides homeowners with a smart new loan alternative for tapping into their home equity without taking on new debt -- which might sound farfetched, but really isn't with this service.

Hometap isn’t a loan and never will be -- instead, it's actually an investment that Hometap makes in your property, alongside you, that provides you cash today in exchange for a share in your home's future value.

Because of this ... you never have to make any monthly payments for the duration of your contract with Hometap, like you would with a loan. And, there are no interest payments.

All you have to do is settle your contract with Hometap any time within 10 years. This is called Settling The Investment and there's a variety of ways to do this. Check 'em out today!

