Check Out This Price-Dropped Multifunctional Cast Aluminum Pan

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Curtis Stone obviously knows what he's doing in the kitchen, and now you can too (at least on the surface) ... because the guy's got his own line of cookware up for grabs.

Start whipping up some delicious dishes with the Curtis Stone 4-Quart Cast Aluminum Pan with Glass Lid, now available as part of our Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster deal.

This pan comes with all kinds of features designed to make your cooking experience solid. It comes with a glass lid for steaming, slow-cooking ... and braising your food, and is made with cast aluminum and a stainless steel disc base to ensure your food is cooked evenly and effectively. Not just that -- but Dura-Pan's non-stick coating makes cleaning a breeze.

One of the greatest benefits of using this pan is that it's versatile ... being able to withstand up to 450ºF in the oven, and can be used on any stovetop -- including induction stovetops!

Hurry, this deal is only available for a few days! Keep calm and chef on with the Curtis Stone 4-Quart Cast Aluminum Pan for just $32.97.