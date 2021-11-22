Malcolm X's Daughter, Malikah Shabazz, Found Dead in Brooklyn Home

Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of the late civil rights leader Malcolm X, has been found dead in Brooklyn, less than a week after the 2 men convicted for her father's assassination were exonerated ... TMZ has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources tell us Shabazz's death does not appear to be suspicious, she was found face-down on the floor in her living room by her daughter. The timing is eerie considering just last week 83-year-old Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam -- who died in 2009 -- were exonerated after a several-decades long investigation.

Shabazz was one of 6 of Malcolm X's kids with wife Betty Shabazz.

Malcolm X was just 39 when he was assassinated in NYC in 1965.

Play video content TMZ.com

We recently had Phil Bertelsen, the director and producer of the Netflix doc "Who Killed Malcolm X?" on TMZ Live to talk about the moment Aziz found out he had been exonerated ... telling us it was a very emotional moment.

Malikah was only 56, her official cause of death is not yet known..