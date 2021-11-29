This Amazing Color Sensor Will Help You Find The Perfect Paint Shade

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Here's something you never thought you needed...and it'll totally change the way you see the world.

Just in time for Cyber Monday, we've got the Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor for an additional 20% off with code CMSAVE20 used at checkout. Whether you're a painter, interior decorator, graphic designer, or someone who uses color on a regular basis, you need this amazing doohickey in your life.

This powerful tool measures the color of any surface imaginable. Then it provides in-app matches to your smartphone (Android or Apple) so you can accurately and instantly get the perfect paint color or exact digital color.

The Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor, which Mashable has praised as an "awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism", has you covered in any situation. Scan any surface and instantly match to more than 31,000 brand-name paint colors (like Sherwin Williams, Benjamin Moore, or Dulux) or digital color values with incredible accuracy. The Nix Mini 2 blocks out all ambient light for a perfect match no matter what. At only 0.6 ounces, it can hang easily on your keychain so you can use it anywhere. It also comes precalibrated and doesn't require you to put in any work. Save and organize your favorite color palettes with the Nix app for future reference. Do it all!

Shop the Cyber Monday sale ASAP and make the Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor yours for just $67.16 with code CMSAVE20.