Save an Extra 20% Off This Sleek, Space-Saving Lamp For Cyber Monday

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The '90s are back and so is minimalism...yep, even when it comes to home decor...and this unique lamp fits the bill. It's a crowd-pleasing favorite, and during our Cyber Monday sale, TMZ readers can save an additional 20% off!

Beautifully designed, this lamp boasts a stylish look and fits perfectly in the corners of any room in your home. Not to mention, it saves space easily. Get the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp for only $71.99 (Reg. $149) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Soft-white, integrated LEDs will provide hours of customized illumination. Use the remote control to shuffle through 16 million+ colors and 300+ multi-color effects for perfect lighting and ambiance every time. Quality metal finishes give it finesse and a weighted rubber bottom ensures safe placement.

Give your home any vibe you're feeling, and grab this Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp for just $71.99. Want to light up more than one room? Grab a 2-pack for just $111.99. And, if you're really feeling colorful, light up a whole bunch of rooms with a 4-pack for $247.99. Be sure to use coupon code CMSAVE20 at checkout.